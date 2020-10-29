Campaigns try to court Black voters in Midwest battleground states
CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "Red and Blue" to discuss her latest piece in our series "America's Right to Vote," looking at how the Trump and Biden campaigns are courting eligible Black voters in battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
