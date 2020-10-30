|
Greece and Turkey rocked by 7.0 magnitude earthquake
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Turkey reports a number of buildings were destroyed and a Greek seismologist said a tsunami was possible.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Greece Country in southeastern Europe
Strong earthquake rattles Greece and TurkeyA powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos, officials say.
BBC News
Greece's Anti-Refugee Border Wall Will Have Cameras, SirensATHENS -- A wall extension Greece plans to build on its northern border with Turkey near the treacherous Evros River won't just be high enough (5 meters, 16.4..
WorldNews
Rhodes parasailing accident: Two British teenagers die and one injuredA boy, 15, was also injured when the rope holding their parachute snapped, the Greek coastguard says.
BBC News
Azarenka, Sabalenka set up all-Belarusian final at OstravaVictoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka set up an all-Belarusian final at the Ostrava Open after winning their semi-finals on Saturday. Former world number one..
WorldNews
Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe
Russia registers 44 ceasefire violations in Syria over past 24 hours, Turkey registers 4Moscow [Russia], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has..
WorldNews
Turkish Bank Case Showed Erdogan’s Influence With TrumpNew details of the Justice Department’s handling of the accusations against Halkbank reveal how Turkey’s leader pressured the president, prompting concern..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this