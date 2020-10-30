Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greece and Turkey rocked by 7.0 magnitude earthquake

CBS News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Turkey reports a number of buildings were destroyed and a Greek seismologist said a tsunami was possible.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Strong earthquake rattles Greece and Turkey

 A powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos, officials say.
BBC News

Greece's Anti-Refugee Border Wall Will Have Cameras, Sirens

 ATHENS -- A wall extension Greece plans to build on its northern border with Turkey near the treacherous Evros River won't just be high enough (5 meters, 16.4..
WorldNews

Rhodes parasailing accident: Two British teenagers die and one injured

 A boy, 15, was also injured when the rope holding their parachute snapped, the Greek coastguard says.
BBC News

Azarenka, Sabalenka set up all-Belarusian final at Ostrava

 Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka set up an all-Belarusian final at the Ostrava Open after winning their semi-finals on Saturday. Former world number one..
WorldNews

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Russia registers 44 ceasefire violations in Syria over past 24 hours, Turkey registers 4

 Moscow [Russia], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has..
WorldNews

Turkish Bank Case Showed Erdogan’s Influence With Trump

 New details of the Justice Department’s handling of the accusations against Halkbank reveal how Turkey’s leader pressured the president, prompting concern..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Calls growing for EU sanctions against Turkey over actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus [Video]

Calls growing for EU sanctions against Turkey over actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus

The threat of sanctions is looming over Turkey, as calls grow within the EU for the country to face measures for its increasingly aggressive actions in the East Mediterranean and Northern Cyprus.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:42Published
US urges Turkey to back diplomacy amid mounting tensions with Greece in Mediterranean [Video]

US urges Turkey to back diplomacy amid mounting tensions with Greece in Mediterranean

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Turkey to engage in dialogue and take no more actions to increase tensions with Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:50Published
Med7 Summit: Leaders working to avert crisis between Turkey and Greece [Video]

Med7 Summit: Leaders working to avert crisis between Turkey and Greece

The navies of Turkey and Greece are both at sea and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are blaming each other for the worsening relations.View on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this