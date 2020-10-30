|
Omari Hardwick: Jordan Peele diversified the thriller genre
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Omari Hardwick says his new film, "Spell," was possible partly due to Jordan Peele creating a lane for more diversity in horror and psychological thriller films. Hardwick also found out that Tyler Perry put in a good word for him at Paramount. (Oct. 30)
|
|
Omari Hardwick
Jordan Peele American actor, comedian, writer, and director
Tyler Perry American actor, director, screenwriter, playwright, producer, author and songwriter
