Omari Hardwick: Jordan Peele diversified the thriller genre

USATODAY.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Omari Hardwick says his new film, "Spell," was possible partly due to Jordan Peele creating a lane for more diversity in horror and psychological thriller films. Hardwick also found out that Tyler Perry put in a good word for him at Paramount. (Oct. 30)
 
