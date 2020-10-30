Omari Hardwick: Jordan Peele diversified the thriller genre

Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire



Forbes magazine has declared Tyler Perry a billionaire. Perry was raised in poverty in New Orleans. CNN reports that Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he struggled as a playwright. The plays made him a star. He's produced TV shows and movies and owns one of the biggest studios in the country. "Ownership changes everything," he told Forbes.

