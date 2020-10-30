Michael Moore Says Polls Showing Biden Leading Trump Is Misleading, for Once Netizens Agree
Friday, 30 October 2020 () In 2016, Filmmaker Michael Moore told the public that Donald Trump would win, but most thought Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in. With just a few days before the November 3 election, Moore is telling everyone not to believe the polls having Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden leading Trump.
In their first joint appearance on the campaign trail, former president Barack Obama joined his two-term vice president Joe Biden for events in Flint and Detroit, Michigan. The Obama-Biden ticket won..