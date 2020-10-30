Global  
 

Michael Moore Says Polls Showing Biden Leading Trump Is Misleading, for Once Netizens Agree

Friday, 30 October 2020
Michael Moore Says Polls Showing Biden Leading Trump Is Misleading, for Once Netizens AgreeIn 2016, Filmmaker Michael Moore told the public that Donald Trump would win, but most thought Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in. With just a few days before the November 3 election, Moore is telling everyone not to believe the polls having Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden leading Trump.
