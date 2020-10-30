Fall back: Remember to turn your clocks back Sunday for Daylight Saving Time Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

If you need an extra hour to catch up on sleep after Halloween, it's going to be a good weekend. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this Sunday at 2 a.m., at which time, clocks should be set back one hour. But many Washingtonians might remember that lawmakers have tried for years to eliminate Daylight Savings Time in the state, and the legislature passed a bill to keep the state in permanent Daylight Saving Time year-round in April 2019. So why are we still falling back this year? 👓 View full article

