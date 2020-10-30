Global  
 

After Jon Ossoff calls him a ‘crook’ during a Georgia Senate debate, David Perdue cancels final one.

NYTimes.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Senator Perdue of Georgia cancels his final debate with Jon Ossoff after Ossoff calls him a ‘crook.’
News video: Jon Ossoff Scorches GOP Opponent

Jon Ossoff Scorches GOP Opponent 01:32

 The Georgia Democratic Senate candidate called Sen. David Perdue a “crook” for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Perdue David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia

Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate [Video]

Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate

Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff attacked each other about their positions with regards to the coronavirus and other more personal issues during Wednesday night's televised debate.

Jon Ossoff Jon Ossoff American politician


2020 United States Senate election in Georgia 2020 United States Senate election in Georgia


Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

What swing states say about state of the U.S. economy

 An uneven recovery has left electorally crucial states in the dumps, while others are bouncing back. Ohio, Georgia and Arizona tell the tale.
CBS News

