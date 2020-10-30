|
After Jon Ossoff calls him a ‘crook’ during a Georgia Senate debate, David Perdue cancels final one.
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Senator Perdue of Georgia cancels his final debate with Jon Ossoff after Ossoff calls him a ‘crook.’
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia
Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:03Published
Jon Ossoff American politician
Jon Ossoff calls Perdue ‘a crook’ over stock purchases during a bitter Senate debate in Georgia.
NYTimes.com
2020 United States Senate election in Georgia
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
What swing states say about state of the U.S. economyAn uneven recovery has left electorally crucial states in the dumps, while others are bouncing back. Ohio, Georgia and Arizona tell the tale.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this