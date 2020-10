Ogbonnaya N. Akpara, Jr. RT @boardroom: MLB owners have officially approved Steve Cohen’s purchase of 95% of the New York Mets The sale values the franchise at $2… 9 minutes ago Mitch Merman RT @NBCNewYork: The New York Mets have a new owner in billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen after receiving majority approval from own… 12 minutes ago Frances Altemus RT @QuickTake: Major League Baseball owners have put their stamp of approval on billionaire Steve Cohen’s purchase of the New York Mets htt… 22 minutes ago Devdiscourse Billionaire Steve Cohen's purchase of New York Mets gets approval from MLB owners https://t.co/7kdlsSnbW1 41 minutes ago The Boardroom MLB owners have officially approved Steve Cohen’s purchase of 95% of the New York Mets The sale values the franch… https://t.co/1N4GzruD8p 1 hour ago Bloomberg QuickTake Major League Baseball owners have put their stamp of approval on billionaire Steve Cohen’s purchase of the New York… https://t.co/NkOvL3DJoX 1 hour ago 🇺🇸Tony Martin🇮🇱 Mets Sale Is Done Deal 🚨: NYC mayor Bill de Blasio officially approves billionaire Steve Cohen’s $2.4B purchase of… https://t.co/yxhZdH94ZZ 1 hour ago Bloomberg Pursuits Major League Baseball owners have put their stamp of approval on billionaire Steve Cohen’s purchase of the New York… https://t.co/XGMR7BhBER 2 hours ago