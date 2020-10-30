Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cold Rain Doesn't Stop Early Voters From Casting Their Ballots In Person

Gothamist Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Cold Rain Doesn't Stop Early Voters From Casting Their Ballots In PersonThe line on October 30, 2020 outside West Side High School on the Upper West Side

Lashing rain and 40-degree weather didn't deter people from waiting outside the second-biggest early voting site. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: More Than 42K Voters Cast Ballots On Third Morning Of Early In-Person Voting In Maryland

More Than 42K Voters Cast Ballots On Third Morning Of Early In-Person Voting In Maryland 00:10

 More Than 42K Voters Cast Ballots On Third Morning Of Early In-Person Voting In Maryland

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Here’s What Time Polls Are Closing Across the US [Video]

Here’s What Time Polls Are Closing Across the US

The first polls will close in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 PM EST, with the rest closing at 7 PM EST.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Mountain View Voters Line Up To Cast Ballots Early On Election Day [Video]

Mountain View Voters Line Up To Cast Ballots Early On Election Day

Devin Fehely reports on voters lining up early on Election Day to cast their ballots (11-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published
With Record Early Turnout, Election Day Looks Very Different [Video]

With Record Early Turnout, Election Day Looks Very Different

With nearly half of all registered Minnesota voters having cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, election protection volunteers spent the day going to polls and answering phone lines about any..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:32Published