|
Texas early voting surpasses total turnout from 2016 election
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
As of Friday, the last day of early voting in Texas, over 9 million people have already voted in the state.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Early votes in Texas soar past 2016 turnout
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Wild raccoon leads Texas high school staff on wild chase through hallwaysThe CCTV footage shows staff and animal control chasing the critter through the halls and eventually out an open door.
USATODAY.com
More than 9 million people have voted early in Texas, surpassing the state’s total 2016 turnout.
NYTimes.com
Kamala Harris making campaign stops in Texas as Democrats compete for stateJoe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, is visiting Texas on the last day of early voting in the state. Chuck Rocha, a former senior advisor for the 2016 and..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this