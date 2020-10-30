Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas early voting surpasses total turnout from 2016 election

CBS News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
As of Friday, the last day of early voting in Texas, over 9 million people have already voted in the state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Early voting ends in Tennessee

Early voting ends in Tennessee 01:58

 Tennesseans broke records during the early voting period for this year's election.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Early votes in Texas soar past 2016 turnout [Video]

Early votes in Texas soar past 2016 turnout

[NFA] With four days remaining in the U.S. presidential campaign, more than 9 million people have cast ballots in Texas, eclipsing total turnout from 2016, the Texas secretary of state's office said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Wild raccoon leads Texas high school staff on wild chase through hallways

 The CCTV footage shows staff and animal control chasing the critter through the halls and eventually out an open door.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris making campaign stops in Texas as Democrats compete for state

 Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, is visiting Texas on the last day of early voting in the state. Chuck Rocha, a former senior advisor for the 2016 and..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris In Tarrant County During Last Day Of Early Voting [Video]

Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris In Tarrant County During Last Day Of Early Voting

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is visiting North Texas on the last day of early voting in the state.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 32:05Published
Emergency voting will be on Saturday and Monday in Pima County [Video]

Emergency voting will be on Saturday and Monday in Pima County

Friday is the last day to vote early in Arizona

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:38Published
Long lines in Oklahoma brave freezing cold as final state of early voting begins [Video]

Long lines in Oklahoma brave freezing cold as final state of early voting begins

Despite freezing weather in Oklahoma on Thursday, October 29, people made long lines for in-person early voting for the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Texas' 2020 early voting surpasses total turnout in 2016 election

 More than 9 million people have voted early in the key state of Texas, surpassing the state's total turnout from the 2016 general...
Upworthy Also reported by •NYTimes.com

United States: Major Rule Changes Are Coming In 2021 That Will Affect All Texas Cases - Kane Russell Coleman Logan

 The Texas Rules of Civil Procedure ("TRCP"), the governing procedural rules for all civil cases in Texas state courts, help provide consistency throughout the...
Mondaq

Texas finally sees sense and unanimously reverses rule allowing social workers to discriminate against LGBT+ people

 A Texas regulatory board has overturned a ruling that allowed social workers to freely discriminate against LGBT+ people, as well as people with disabilities. On...
PinkNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this