Georgia Gov. Kemp Quarantining; Exposed to Infected Person

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman announced Friday. The spokesman, Cody Hall, said in a statement that Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp "were recently exposed... 👓 View full article

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)--Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Monday, extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures. Credit: WMGT Published on September 1, 2020

