Earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece, killing at least 19

CBS News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The earthquake rattled cities and unleashed a tsunami that flooded streets in western Turkey.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Twitch gamer in Turkey captures harrowing moment 7.0 earthquake rocks region

Twitch gamer in Turkey captures harrowing moment 7.0 earthquake rocks region 00:41

 As Turkey was rocked by a 7.0 earthquake on October 30, this Twitch gamer captured the moment in this insane clip.

AP Top Stories October 30 P

 Here's the latest for Friday October 30th: Biden, Trump campaigning in lead up to election day; 2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback; Quake..
7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Greece

 An earthquake killed at least a dozen people and injured hundreds of others in western Turkey. The 7.0 magnitude quake was centered in the Aegean Sea and was..
Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunami

 A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds..
Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey [Video]

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports.

Strong sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

 A strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey's western Izmir province and..
Deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece [Video]

Deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece

An earthquake has killed at least 14 people and injured 400 in Turkey and on the Greek island of Samos.

Tsunami hits marina in Izmir, Turkey [Video]

Tsunami hits marina in Izmir, Turkey

Footage captured the terrifying moment a tsunami swept out of a marina in Izmir, Turkey, on Friday October 30.

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey [Video]

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the..

News24.com | JUST IN | 4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake which hit Turkey, Greece

 Four people died and 120 people were injured in an earthquake that struck the Aegean coast of Turkey, the country's disaster management authority said on Friday.
Earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece, killing at least 19

 The earthquake rattled cities and unleashed a tsunami that flooded streets in western Turkey.
Greece and Turkey rocked by 7.0 magnitude earthquake

 Turkey reports a number of buildings were destroyed and a Greek seismologist said a tsunami was possible.
