Earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece, killing at least 19
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The earthquake rattled cities and unleashed a tsunami that flooded streets in western Turkey.
Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe
AP Top Stories October 30 PHere's the latest for Friday October 30th: Biden, Trump campaigning in lead up to election day; 2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback; Quake..
USATODAY.com
7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and GreeceAn earthquake killed at least a dozen people and injured hundreds of others in western Turkey. The 7.0 magnitude quake was centered in the Aegean Sea and was..
CBS News
Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunamiA strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds..
New Zealand Herald
Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Greece Country in southeastern Europe
Strong sea earthquake topples buildings in TurkeyA strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey's western Izmir province and..
USATODAY.com
