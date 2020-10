You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chicago Prepares For Possible Unrest



CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials on Friday vowed to ensure a safe and secure voting process on Election Day, and urged people to keep any.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:58 Published 23 minutes ago Lightfoot Announces Safety Preparations For Halloween, Election Day



Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials on Friday vowed to ensure a safe and secure voting process on Election Day, and urged people to keep any protests peaceful, no matter the outcome of the.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:16 Published 6 hours ago San Diego Police prepares for election unrest



The San Diego Police Department is preparing for the possibility of big demonstrations on and around Election Day. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:18 Published 22 hours ago

Tweets about this