Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran Accused of Hacking US Voter Data Before Election Day

Newsmax Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Iranian hackers accessed voter registration data in one state and attempted to access more in a series of targeted attacks dating back to September, according to a U.S. government cybersecurity advisory.The FBI and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency -- a unit...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Voter turnout for the election so far [Video]

Voter turnout for the election so far

More than 553,000 people have voted early in Clark County. That's 43% of active voters in the county.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
Worries Mount Over Voting In Wisconsin As Election Day Looms [Video]

Worries Mount Over Voting In Wisconsin As Election Day Looms

There are growing concerns about voting in Wisconsin, a key swing state. The U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled that ballots that are mailed in after Election Day won’t count, and there are also..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 06:57Published
Long lines, record-breaking voter turnout across the Tri-State [Video]

Long lines, record-breaking voter turnout across the Tri-State

One week out from election day, counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are seeing record-breaking voter turnout, with mail-in ballots and in-person early voting leaving turnout rates from 2016 in the..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Iran and Russia are using voter data to try to influence the election, officials say.

 Iran and Russia have both obtained American voter registration data, top national security officials have said. It’s the first concrete evidence that the two...
NYTimes.com

Russia and Iran obtained US voter data in bid to sow unrest before election, FBI warns

 In rare news conference, the director of national security says Iran has sent spoofed emails to intimidate voters
Upworthy

Russia, Iran have some US voter registration data, aim to interfere in election: FBI

 The US government said Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data and aiming to interfere in the presidential election.
The Age


Tweets about this