President Trump and Joe Biden crisscross key battlegrounds in the Midwest

CBS News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
President Trump and Joe Biden ended the week by taking their campaigns to the Midwest. They both held events in Wisconsin and Minnesota, states that recent CBS News polling shows Biden leading. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
News video: Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election

Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election 03:20

 President Trump and Joe Biden are continuing to try to drum up votes in the last few days before Nov. 3, both hitting the Midwest today. As usual, they are taking very different campaign strategies.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump trails Biden by 7 points in final Free Press poll as Michigan race narrows

 The president has picked up 2 percentage points since the last poll but he still trails the former vice president 48%-41% in Michigan.
USATODAY.com

Vehicles flying Trump flags try to force a Biden-Harris campaign bus off a highway in Texas.

 Vehicles flying Trump flags tried to force a Biden-Harris campaign bus off a highway in Texas. Trump chuckled about it at a rally later that evening.
NYTimes.com

Biden and a new Congress will act quickly on the climate crisis happening now: Harry Reid

 Trump has catastrophically failed to manage climate change, but we can still prevent its worst impacts if we vote for candidates who respect science.
USATODAY.com

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel predicts Election Day surge for Trump

 More than 92 million Americans have already voted.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'That's what I do': Barack Obama sinks 3-pointer as Joe Biden looks on ahead of Flint rally

 Before heading out to the stage at the rally at Northwestern High School in Flint, Obama set up a shot on the basketball court and nailed it.
USATODAY.com

How There Was No October Surprise for President Trump

 Trump’s hope that an economic recovery, a Covid vaccine or a Biden scandal could shake up the race fades with the last light of October.
NYTimes.com

Midwestern United States Midwestern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America

Time Running Short, Trump and Biden Return to Northern Battlegrounds

 Surprise victories in the Midwest catapulted President Trump to victory four years ago, and the region again looms as the critical battleground. Both candidates..
NYTimes.com

Trump in WI: 'Hidden' voters will deliver 2nd term

 President Donald Trump crisscrossed the Midwest Friday, promising victory in next Tuesday's election. At a rally in Wisconsin, the president said "hidden" voters..
USATODAY.com

Trump predicts "tremendous victory" Nov. 3rd

 Four days before the election, President Donald Trump campaigned in Michigan, promising "a tremendous victory" and a "red wave the likes of which has never been..
USATODAY.com

Margaret Brennan Margaret Brennan American journalist

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 1, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with..
CBS News

The final countdown: What to expect on election night

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discusses what to expect as Election Day draws near with a powerhouse roundtable of John Dickerson, Norah O'Donnell,..
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on October 25, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Robert O'Brien and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

COVID-19 and the vote: Where the voters stand

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan sat down with Trump and Biden supporters for a temperature check less than two weeks before Election Day.
CBS News

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Voting across the US live updates: 92 million have already voted; more young women are manning polls; undelivered ballots found in Florida

 Early, in-person voting ended Saturday in five states and was expected to end Sunday in Florida, New York and Wisconsin. News you need to know.
USATODAY.com

Election at Hand, Biden Leads Trump in Four Key States, Poll Shows

 Joseph R. Biden Jr. leads President Trump in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and, by a wide margin, in Wisconsin, according to a Times/Siena College poll.
NYTimes.com

'We have made great progress': Melania Trump praises Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19

 In Melania Trump's speech Saturday at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Wisconsin, she accused the media of attacking her husband over COVID.
USATODAY.com

First lady campaigns for Trump in battleground WI

 US first lady Melania Trump made a solo campaign appearance for the president on Saturday in the battleground state of Wisconsin. (Oct. 31)
 
USATODAY.com

Can Trump Woo Enough Black Men to Hurt Biden in Battleground States?

 On the ground and in TV ads, the candidates are in an intense and surprising battle for Black male voters, who are crucial for Democrats trying to win back..
NYTimes.com

Minnesota Minnesota State in the northern central United States

Biden hammers Trump on coronavirus response in final days of campaign

 The Biden campaign is tapping into its sizable war chest in a bid to fill the airwaves with advertising with just three days until Election Day. The former vice..
CBS News

Trump rally attendance capped by Minnesota officials amid COVID-19 concerns

 President Trump is spending his last few days before the election in key battleground states -- including Rochester, Minnesota, where state officials cut back..
CBS News

Minnesota will not contest a ruling ordering it to set aside ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

 Minnesota will not contest a ruling ordering it to set aside ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.
NYTimes.com

