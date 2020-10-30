Global  
 

Girl Scouts apologizes, removes tweet celebrating Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation

Christian Post Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Following a torrent of social media outrage from the left, the Girl Scouts deleted a tweet celebrating newly confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
