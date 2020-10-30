Girl Scouts apologizes, removes tweet celebrating Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation
Friday, 30 October 2020 (
11 hours ago) Following a torrent of social media outrage from the left, the Girl Scouts deleted a tweet celebrating newly confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
4 days ago
Senate Republicans overruled the opposition to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed 10.26.20
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
TikTok Users React To Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation
This past week, Amy Coney Barrett was sworn into the Supreme Court. Many are upset and hurt by this decision but Gen Z has done what they do best: cope with humor.
Credit: What's Trending Duration: 01:46 Published 2 days ago
Justice Amy Coney Barrett claims seat
Now that Justice Amy Barrett has been sworn in controversy over her being sworn in before the election causing a stir.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:17 Published 2 days ago
Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC
U.S. Supreme Court extended mail-in voting deadlines in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a setback for the Trump campaign. Bryan Wood reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this