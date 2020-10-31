|
France raises security alert to highest level after suspected terror attack
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
City streets in France are empty as the country begins the second day of a nationwide lockdown, and grapples with another brutal attack. Authorities say a suspected terrorist stabbed and killed three people inside a Catholic Church in Nice Thursday. The attack comes just two weeks after a teacher was beheaded in a Paris suburb. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
