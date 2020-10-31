France raises security alert to highest level after suspected terror attack

Global  
 

CBS News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
City streets in France are empty as the country begins the second day of a nationwide lockdown, and grapples with another brutal attack. Authorities say a suspected terrorist stabbed and killed three people inside a Catholic Church in Nice Thursday. The attack comes just two weeks after a teacher was beheaded in a Paris suburb. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
