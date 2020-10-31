Saturday Sessions: Dawes performs “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?”
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Southern California rock band Dawes emerged in 2009, drawing notice for their rich vocal harmonies in the Laurel Canyon tradition of Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. They built a loyal following and produced chart-topping albums, including “Good Luck With Whatever,” their seventh studio collection, which came out in October. They join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?”
