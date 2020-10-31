|
Unrest erupts over police killing of 21-year-old Black man near Portland
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Mourners gathered in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington, where family and friends say Kevin E. Peterson Jr., 21, was shot Thursday night.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vancouver, Washington City in Washington, United States
Vancouver blanketed in U.S. wildfire haze
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47Published
Hazel Dell, Washington Census-designated place in Washington, United States
Portland, Oregon The largest and most populous city in Oregon, US
'A fanciful reality': Trump claims Black Lives Matter protests are violent, but the majority are peacefulThe USA TODAY Network talked to residents in Portland, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and Louisville to find out how protests have affected their cities.
USATODAY.com
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden on "The Takeout" — 7/31/2020Oregon Senator Ron Wyden joins CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett to talk about the occupation of Portland by federal troops under President..
CBS News
With Billions at Stake, New York Sues Trump Over ‘Anarchist’ LabelNew York City, Seattle and Portland, Ore., all so-called “anarchist jurisdictions,” are trying to stop the Trump administration from withholding federal..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this