Unrest erupts over police killing of 21-year-old Black man near Portland

CBS News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Mourners gathered in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington, where family and friends say Kevin E. Peterson Jr., 21, was shot Thursday night.
