Today in History for October 31st

USATODAY.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Martin Luther leads start of Protestant Reformation; President Lyndon B. Johnson halts U.S. bombing of North Vietnam; India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi assassinated; Magician Harry Houdini dies. (Oct. 31)
 
