Today in History for October 31st
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Martin Luther leads start of Protestant Reformation; President Lyndon B. Johnson halts U.S. bombing of North Vietnam; India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi assassinated; Magician Harry Houdini dies. (Oct. 31)
Lyndon B. Johnson 36th president of the United States from 1963 to 1969
Indira Gandhi 3rd and first female Prime Minister of India
Harry Houdini American illusionist, escapologist, and stunt performer
Martin Luther Saxon priest, monk and theologian, seminal figure in Protestant Reformation
Reformation Schism within the Western Christian Church in the 16th century
North Vietnam 1945–1976 country in Southeast Asia
