Sean Connery dies, iconic “James Bond” actor passes away at 90
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Sean Connery, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor best known for portraying special agent James Bond more than half a dozen times, has died, the BBC reports. Connery was 90. Mark Phillips looks back at his life and decades-long career.
