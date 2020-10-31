Global  
 

Sean Connery dies, iconic “James Bond” actor passes away at 90

CBS News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Sean Connery, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor best known for portraying special agent James Bond more than half a dozen times, has died, the BBC reports. Connery was 90. Mark Phillips looks back at his life and decades-long career.
News video: James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90 00:51

 Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. TheScottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen andappeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962 and 1983.

