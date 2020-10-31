Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
SEAL Team 6 rescues U.S. citizen Philip Walton in Nigeria
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
SEAL Team 6 rescues U.S. citizen Philip Walton in Nigeria
Saturday, 31 October 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
Officials feared he would be sold to terrorists.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Seal Team Six Rescues American Hostage, Philip Walton, in Dramatic Military Operation
Philip Walton was rescued today after being captured recently in Niger.
Upworthy
2 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Texas
Kamala Harris
Vancouver, Washington
Stanford University
YouTuber
Niger
Sean Connery
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
James Bond
Sean Connery Dies
Philippines
Typhoon Goni
Seal Team 6
Kevin Peterson Jr
WORTH WATCHING
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden
Early votes in Texas soar past 2016 turnout
Selena Gomez talks about lupus with White House hopeful Kamala Harris
James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90