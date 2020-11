You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Millions head to polls in US despite record early voting



With almost 102 million Americans voting early and millions more waiting in lines on election day, the rancorous campaign across a polarised nation clearly struck a nerve with the electorate.View on.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:50 Published 4 days ago Should we ban billionaires?



Billionaires were once a rare breed. But in the past few decades, as countries have cut tax rates, their numbers have soared. While millions of people have lost their job during the pandemic and are.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 05:49 Published 1 week ago Millions of Americans Plan to Relocate to More Affordable Areas Amid Pandemic



According to a survey conducted by Upwork, about 14 to 23 million US households, up to 11.5%, plan to move to a different city or region. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago