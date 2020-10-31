Global  
 

‘The Kidnappers Wished They’d Never Done It’: Trump Hails SEAL Team 6 For Successful Hostage Rescue

Daily Caller Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
'Our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage'
0
