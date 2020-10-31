Global  
 

Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Fresh Accusations of Karabakh Shelling 

VOA News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Shelling was reported by both sides within hours of the latest agreement to defuse the conflict, reached after talks in Geneva between the two countries' foreign ministers and envoys from France, Russia and the United States
