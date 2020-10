KITV4 Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are campaigning in Detroit and Flint, Michigan, in their… https://t.co/hREGhlsMmd 33 seconds ago Terri Weidner RT @ABC: Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are campaigning in Detroit and Flint, Michigan, in their first in-perso… 8 minutes ago Bryan Armen Graham Trump was greeted by former New York Jets head coach Lou Holtz on the tarmac after Air Force One touched down at Pi… https://t.co/XJ38HAzP1Y 1 hour ago Charlotte Tawlessi RT @WSJ: Former President Obama assailed President Trump’s handling of the pandemic as he joined Joe Biden in Michigan for their first join… 1 hour ago