The mental health toll of COVID-19

CBS News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
More than half of American adults say their mental health has suffered because of the pandemic, which is aggravating mental illness among those who already suffer from it, and taking a toll on the rest of us, too. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with mental health practitioners, and with people suffering from OCD, about facing a mental health epidemic, and the anxiety we are all feeling.
