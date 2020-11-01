Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Slams Fauci After Recent Comments on Pandemic

Newsmax Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The White House slammed Anthony Fauci after the top infectious diseases specialist ramped up criticism of the U.S. handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted in a Washington Post interview...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Fauci Says US Must Adhere To Strict Mask Use To Get Over Virus

Fauci Says US Must Adhere To Strict Mask Use To Get Over Virus 00:40

 Business Insider reports the White House said, "we are not going to control the pandemic." However, Dr. Anthony Fauci disagrees and fresh scientific evidence is on his side. The evidence shows we already have the tools at our disposal to get the virus under control. Fauci told JAMA on Wednesday...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Promises Relief Package After Election [Video]

Trump Promises Relief Package After Election

Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Is Dr. Fauci Canceling Thanksgiving? [Video]

Is Dr. Fauci Canceling Thanksgiving?

Dr. Anthony Fauci is not having Thanksgiving dinner with his family this year. However, contrary to media reports, the 79-year old scientist is not "canceling Thanksgiving." Fauci said his decision not..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:43Published
Fauci: ‘Whole Lot Of Pain’ From Pandemic Coming [Video]

Fauci: ‘Whole Lot Of Pain’ From Pandemic Coming

Fauci: ‘Whole Lot Of Pain’ From Pandemic Coming

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

White House unleashes on Fauci after criticism of Atlas and Trump's pandemic response

 The White House on Saturday unleashed on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, following his comments to...
Upworthy

Dr. Ashish Jha on rising COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

 The United States hit its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began with more than 83,000 new infections, surpassing the previous record...
CBS News


Tweets about this