White House Slams Fauci After Recent Comments on Pandemic
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () The White House slammed Anthony Fauci after the top infectious diseases specialist ramped up criticism of the U.S. handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted in a Washington Post interview...
Business Insider reports the White House said, "we are not going to control the pandemic."
However, Dr. Anthony Fauci disagrees and fresh scientific evidence is on his side.
The evidence shows we already have the tools at our disposal to get the virus under control.
Fauci told JAMA on Wednesday...
Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..
Dr. Anthony Fauci is not having Thanksgiving dinner with his family this year. However, contrary to media reports, the 79-year old scientist is not "canceling Thanksgiving." Fauci said his decision not..
