Man in medieval clothes kills 2 in Halloween stabbing rampage

CBS News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two killed in last night's horrific attack."
 In a horrific incident, Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City In Canada by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing.The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood of the city. Quebec City police spokesman has revealed that The suspect,...

