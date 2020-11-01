Global  
 

Sunday Profile: Bob Newhart

CBS News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Comedian Bob Newhart was a pioneer of observational humor, imparting his deadpan delivery on award-winning comedy albums and classic TV sitcoms. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with the 91-year-old Newhart, who believes having a sense of humor is not just business, it's essential, especially now.
