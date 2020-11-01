Global  
 

Texas Supreme Court Denies G.O.P. Push to Throw Out 127,000 Votes

NYTimes.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The Republican effort to invalidate the votes from Harris County, which includes Houston and is largely Democratic, now hinges on an effort at the federal level, where a hearing is set for Monday.
Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes

 Republicans in Texas faced another setback on Sunday in their attempts to stop votes from being counted. CNN reports the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 120,000 drive-thru votes in Harris County. It's the second time in recent weeks the...

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas [Video]

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

Judge denies GOP challenge of drive-through votes

 A federal judge has rejected a Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen's ruling Monday concerned..
Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day [Video]

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day

What should you be watching for and what are the different scenarios that could play out? Our Washington correspondent Joe St. George tonight tracking the race for the White House.

US election: Lawyers on standby if cloudy election outcome heads to court

 Signature matches. Late-arriving absentee votes. Drop boxes. Secrecy envelopes.Democratic and Republican lawyers already have gone to court over these issues in..
Texas court rejects bid to toss out 127,000 drive-thru votes, but fight isn't over

 The Texas Supreme Court rejected a bid to discard almost 127,000 votes cast in drive-thru lanes in Harris County, an emerging Democratic stronghold.
Texas Supreme Court limits ballot drop off sites to one per county

 The order would drastically limit the number of drop off sites in the state's largest counties.
Judge rejects attempt to block nearly 127,000 drive-thru votes in Texas

 The lawsuit filed by four Texas Republicans asked a judge to order that votes cast at Harris County drive-thru sites be rejected
Federal judge strikes down GOP lawsuit attempting to discard 127,000 drive-thru votes in Texas

 A federal judge said Monday that he will not invalidate almost 127,000 votes cast in drive-thru lanes in Texas' Harris County.
How a Latina judge mockingly called ‘Dora’ by conservative critics could change the outcome of the election

 Monday may well be the real day the election is won or lost. It’s the day a federal judge will hear arguments from wealthy GOP activists and politicians to..
Joe Biden’s 2020

 New York Times photographers have documented Joseph R. Biden Jr. throughout 2020 from his Democratic primary struggles to his socially distant campaign against..
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states [Video]

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented [Video]

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

As a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records comes to a close, Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn explains what makes this presidential election unlike any other.

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

US election: Judge rejects Republican effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

 A United States federal judge today rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at..
Texas Supreme Court Denies G.O.P. Push to Throw Out 127,000 Votes

 The Republican effort to invalidate the votes from Harris County, which includes Houston and is largely Democratic, now hinges on an effort at the federal level,...
