Texas Supreme Court Denies G.O.P. Push to Throw Out 127,000 Votes
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The Republican effort to invalidate the votes from Harris County, which includes Houston and is largely Democratic, now hinges on an effort at the federal level, where a hearing is set for Monday.
