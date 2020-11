Delaware Online There are many reasons why the Eagles shouldn't acquire a veteran by the trade deadline Tuesday. https://t.co/x753xe5bNG 2 minutes ago thedailyjournal.com There are many reasons why the Eagles shouldn't acquire a veteran by the trade deadline Tuesday. https://t.co/vupZDgcc82 10 minutes ago Lebanon Daily News There are many reasons why the Eagles shouldn't acquire a veteran by the trade deadline Tuesday. https://t.co/qa3qDvUFj3 32 minutes ago Courier-Post There are many reasons why the Eagles shouldn't acquire a veteran by the trade deadline Tuesday. https://t.co/MoIcJGW8Es 41 minutes ago