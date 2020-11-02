Global  
 

Presidential candidates battle it out during final push on the campaign trail

CBS News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
CBS News senior political analyst and "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to share analysis on the final day of the 2020 campaign before the presidential election.
News video: Presidential candidates make final pitches

Presidential candidates make final pitches 01:08

 The Presidential candidates made their final push overnight as voters prepare to head to the polls.

Where today's GOP fits into Arizona's Republican past

 The home of Barry Goldwater and John McCain, Arizona has long been a red state. John Dickerson on why are some of its Republicans now saying they will vote for..
CBS News

Arizona in play for both Biden and Trump

 Arizona, already tallying early votes, could be one of the earliest swing states called and may be a preview of who will win the rest of the country. John..
CBS News

Arizona's move from Republican stronghold to swing state in play for Democrats

 Arizona, already tallying early votes, could be one of the earliest swing states called and may be a preview of who will win the rest of the country. John..
CBS News

The final countdown: What to expect on election night

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discusses what to expect as Election Day draws near with a powerhouse roundtable of John Dickerson, Norah O'Donnell,..
CBS News

Biden makes final Election Day push in battleground state of Pennsylvania

 As Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in...
CBS News

Don Jr. Fires Up Trump Rally Crowd By Calling for ‘Making Liberals Cry Again’ on Election Day

 *Donald Trump Jr.* joined his father on stage at one of his final Election Eve rallies in Kenosha for their big closing message.
Mediaite

Rapper Lil Pump joins President Trump at rally

 President Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump onto the stage at his final election eve rally, which was held after midnight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lil Pump got...
USATODAY.com


