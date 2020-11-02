|
Little girl saved from rubble 3 days after earthquake hits Turkey
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the Turkish city of Izmir 3 days after the quake struck, and despite the success story, dozens remain missing under crumbled buildings.
