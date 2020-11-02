Global  
 

Little girl saved from rubble 3 days after earthquake hits Turkey

CBS News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the Turkish city of Izmir 3 days after the quake struck, and despite the success story, dozens remain missing under crumbled buildings.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer

Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer 01:09

 A 16-year-old quake survivor who was saved from the rubble with her dog on Saturday promised to play violin for her medical rescuer. Ciara Lee reports

