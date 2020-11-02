Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump blasts Dr. Anthony Fauci after he criticizes the administration's COVID-19 response

CBS News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
In a late night speech two days before the November 3 election, President Trump criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and appeared to openly ponder firing him after the election. This came after the Washington Post published an interview over the weekend in which the nation's top infectious disease expert was harshly critical of the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Ed O’Keefe reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WGHP - Published
News video: Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert 00:49

 President Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'I appreciate the advice': After crowd chants 'Fire Fauci!' Trump says to wait until after the election

 "Let me wait 'til a little bit after the election, please," Trump told the crowd, which had started a resounding chant of "fire Fauci!"
USATODAY.com

Trump demands winner declared on Election Day, signals possible legal action if results not known

 President Trump suggested over the weekend that his campaign could challenge the results of the upcoming presidential election. The comments came as he held five..
CBS News
FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus [Video]

FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:30Published

Eye Opener: Trump, Biden in final sprint of presidential election

 President Trump hinted that he'll challenge the results of the election as he and Joe Biden entered the final sprint of the race for the White House. Also, Mr...
CBS News

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

AP Top Stories November 2 A

 Trump suggests firing Dr. Fauci after election day; Trump prepares to sue over Pennsylvania mail ballots; Biden says to defeat coronavirus, defeat Trump first;..
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

 President Donald Trump is suggesting he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci after election, as his rift with the United States' top infectious disease expert widens while..
New Zealand Herald

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

The final countdown: What to expect on election night

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discusses what to expect as Election Day draws near with a powerhouse roundtable of John Dickerson, Norah O'Donnell,..
CBS News

Biden hammers Trump on coronavirus response in final days of campaign

 The Biden campaign is tapping into its sizable war chest in a bid to fill the airwaves with advertising with just three days until Election Day. The former vice..
CBS News

Biden eyes red states won by Trump in 2016

 With President Trump defending states he won on Friday, Joe Biden went on offense in Iowa, a state now in play after the Mr. Trump won it easily in 2016. Ed..
CBS News

Candidates begin final weekend of campaigning with stops in Midwest

 President Trump and Joe Biden are holding several events across the Midwest Friday, as they kick off the final weekend of the campaign. CBS News political..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert [Video]

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert

US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election [Video]

Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested early on Monday that he might seek to fire a highly respected member of his coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, after he further criticized Trump's handling of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published
Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic [Video]

Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US. The director of the National Institute of..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for Halloween Weekend

 Happy Halloween! What better way to celebrate than by spending all weekend in front of a screen? Wait, what's that? You're already over the spooky holiday and...
E! Online

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

 Top Amazon sale items to shop this weekend include the Bose Quietcomfort 35 II headphones and Alexa devices galore—get the details.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •9to5Toys

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Teams starting to solidify their status

 Our Week 8 NFL Power Rankings takes a look at all 32 teams and where they rank after their Week 7 matchups this weekend. Who sits at the top?
Upworthy


Tweets about this