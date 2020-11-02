|
President Trump blasts Dr. Anthony Fauci after he criticizes the administration's COVID-19 response
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
In a late night speech two days before the November 3 election, President Trump criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and appeared to openly ponder firing him after the election. This came after the Washington Post published an interview over the weekend in which the nation's top infectious disease expert was harshly critical of the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Ed O’Keefe reports.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'I appreciate the advice': After crowd chants 'Fire Fauci!' Trump says to wait until after the election"Let me wait 'til a little bit after the election, please," Trump told the crowd, which had started a resounding chant of "fire Fauci!"
USATODAY.com
Trump demands winner declared on Election Day, signals possible legal action if results not knownPresident Trump suggested over the weekend that his campaign could challenge the results of the upcoming presidential election. The comments came as he held five..
CBS News
FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:30Published
Eye Opener: Trump, Biden in final sprint of presidential electionPresident Trump hinted that he'll challenge the results of the election as he and Joe Biden entered the final sprint of the race for the White House. Also, Mr...
CBS News
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
AP Top Stories November 2 ATrump suggests firing Dr. Fauci after election day; Trump prepares to sue over Pennsylvania mail ballots; Biden says to defeat coronavirus, defeat Trump first;..
USATODAY.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expertPresident Donald Trump is suggesting he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci after election, as his rift with the United States' top infectious disease expert widens while..
New Zealand Herald
Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist
The final countdown: What to expect on election night"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discusses what to expect as Election Day draws near with a powerhouse roundtable of John Dickerson, Norah O'Donnell,..
CBS News
Biden hammers Trump on coronavirus response in final days of campaignThe Biden campaign is tapping into its sizable war chest in a bid to fill the airwaves with advertising with just three days until Election Day. The former vice..
CBS News
Biden eyes red states won by Trump in 2016With President Trump defending states he won on Friday, Joe Biden went on offense in Iowa, a state now in play after the Mr. Trump won it easily in 2016. Ed..
CBS News
Candidates begin final weekend of campaigning with stops in MidwestPresident Trump and Joe Biden are holding several events across the Midwest Friday, as they kick off the final weekend of the campaign. CBS News political..
CBS News
