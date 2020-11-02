President Trump blasts Dr. Anthony Fauci after he criticizes the administration's COVID-19 response Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

In a late night speech two days before the November 3 election, President Trump criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and appeared to openly ponder firing him after the election. This came after the Washington Post published an interview over the weekend in which the nation's top infectious disease expert was harshly critical of the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Ed O'Keefe reports.


