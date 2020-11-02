Global  
 

Former "American Idol" finalist Nikki McKibbin dies at 42

CBS News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The Texas singer finished third on the show in 2002, behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, who won the competition.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Grand Prairie Native, 'American Idol' Finalist Nikki McKibben Dead At 42

Grand Prairie Native, 'American Idol' Finalist Nikki McKibben Dead At 42 00:40

 With her fiery red hair, distinct style and impressive vocals, singer Nikki McKibbin, who catapulted to stardom alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini on the first season of “American Idol,” died at age 42.d

