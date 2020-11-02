Reeva Steenkamp's Family Forgives Her Killer Oscar Pistorius Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Reeva Steenkamp's family is trying to make peace with the model's killer Oscar Pistorius. Speaking out about Steenkamp's death, her sister, Simone Cowburn, said the Paralympic champion has their forgiveness for shooting Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013, according to a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

