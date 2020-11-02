|
Supreme Court tosses lower court ruling against organizer DeRay Mckesson
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court handed a temporary victory to Mckesson in the dispute brought by a police officer injured during a 2016 protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
|
|
|
