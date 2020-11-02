Global  
 

Supreme Court tosses lower court ruling against organizer DeRay Mckesson

CBS News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court handed a temporary victory to Mckesson in the dispute brought by a police officer injured during a 2016 protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Supreme Court throws out First Amendment ruling against Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson

 DeRay McKesson, a prominent figure in the BLM movement, was sued by a police officer who was injured during a protest in Louisiana in 2016.
