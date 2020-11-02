COVID-19 In South Florida: 948 Newly Reported Cases In Miami-Dade As Statewide Deaths Top 17K
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The Florida Department of Health reported 948 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Monday. Another record high of newly reported cases since the beginning of September.
