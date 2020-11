El Paso Official Says Fourth Mobile Morgue Is Delivered, As Coronavirus Deaths Mount Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A spike in cases recently led El Paso's county judge to impose a shelter-in-place order closing many nonessential businesses. The Texas attorney general has sued to block that order. 👓 View full article

