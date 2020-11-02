Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard on solo music, fly fishing and feeling like an alien
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Anthony Mason talks to Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard about going solo, making deeply personal music about family, love and racism, and how you're most likely to find her in the river these days, fly fishing.
