Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard on solo music, fly fishing and feeling like an alien

CBS News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Anthony Mason talks to Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard about going solo, making deeply personal music about family, love and racism, and how you're most likely to find her in the river these days, fly fishing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brittany Howard Brittany Howard American singer


Alabama Shakes Alabama Shakes American rock band


Anthony Mason (basketball) American basketball player