Related videos from verified sources Daylight saving time ends tomorrow, set your clocks back one hour



Don't forget -- you can enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend. Daylight saving time ends tomorrow at 2 am as the U.S returns to standard time. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:25 Published 2 days ago REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Giving Us An Extra Hour Of Sleep



Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. This means time will "fall back" from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday -- so remember to change back any clocks that do not automatically update. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published 3 days ago A Growing Number Of Countries Want Daylight Savings Time To Fall Back



Daylight-saving time ends on Sunday, November 1 at 2 a.m. in the US, which means clocks will move back one hour. According to Business Insider, many Americans are fed up with DST, even if it allegedly.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 4 days ago

