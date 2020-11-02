Global  
 

Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court

Denver Post Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to courtSince the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.
