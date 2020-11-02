NJ's Amy Kennedy Cancels In-Person Campaigning After Virus Exposure Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

New Jersey Democrat congressional candidate Amy Kennedy said Monday she is canceling all her in-person campaign events after being in close proximity with someone over the weekend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus , Politico reported. Although Kennedy tested... 👓 View full article

