NJ's Amy Kennedy Cancels In-Person Campaigning After Virus Exposure
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
New Jersey Democrat congressional candidate Amy Kennedy said Monday she is canceling all her in-person campaign events after being in close proximity with someone over the weekend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, Politico reported. Although Kennedy tested...
