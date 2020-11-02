Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NJ's Amy Kennedy Cancels In-Person Campaigning After Virus Exposure

Newsmax Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
New Jersey Democrat congressional candidate Amy Kennedy said Monday she is canceling all her in-person campaign events after being in close proximity with someone over the weekend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, Politico reported. Although Kennedy tested...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this