Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
‘Sausage King’ of Russia Killed With Crossbow Inside A Sauna
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
‘Sausage King’ of Russia Killed With Crossbow Inside A Sauna
Monday, 2 November 2020 (
48 minutes ago
)
Vladimir Marugov found murdered in his household sauna
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Vladimir Marugov murder: Russian 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with a crossbow
Vladimir Marugo, the owner of Meat Empire, and his partner were in a sauna when they were attacked.
BBC News
5 hours ago
Early Addition: Russian Oligarch Called "Sausage King" Killed By Crossbow In Sauna
Because you want to find an Airbnb upstate ASAP, check out today's midday links: Russian oligarch murdered in sauna, shy Trump voters, states that will decide...
Gothamist
3 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Central America
Apple Inc.
Xbox Series X and Series S
Republican Party
Democratic Party
Anthony Fauci
Election day
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Election Day
Johnny Depp
America
Hurricane Eta
Fire Fauci
Megan Fox
WORTH WATCHING
Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump
Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden
Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert