‘Sausage King’ of Russia Killed With Crossbow Inside A Sauna

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Vladimir Marugov murder: Russian 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with a crossbow Vladimir Marugo, the owner of Meat Empire, and his partner were in a sauna when they were attacked.

BBC News 5 hours ago



Early Addition: Russian Oligarch Called "Sausage King" Killed By Crossbow In Sauna Because you want to find an Airbnb upstate ASAP, check out today's midday links: Russian oligarch murdered in sauna, shy Trump voters, states that will decide...

Gothamist 3 hours ago





Tweets about this