Iran sees Biden as "more promising" in U.S. election

CBS News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tells CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer that Joe Biden understands what Iran considers the failures of Donald Trump's foreign policy. But Zarif insists the nuclear deal isn't up for renegotiation, under any U.S. president.
