Iran sees Biden as "more promising" in U.S. election
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tells CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer that Joe Biden understands what Iran considers the failures of Donald Trump's foreign policy. But Zarif insists the nuclear deal isn't up for renegotiation, under any U.S. president.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mohammad Javad Zarif Iranian foreign minister
Why Iran sees Biden as the "more promising" candidate in the U.S. electionIran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has indicated to CBS News that the Islamic Republic's leadership would prefer Joe Biden win the U.S. election. It was a first..
CBS News
Iran sees Biden as the "more promising" candidate in U.S. electionForeign Minister Javad Zarif hints at an Iranian preference in American leaders for the first time in an interview with CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer.
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published
Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Biden conveys confidence and asks for patience as votes are counted in crucial battlegrounds.
NYTimes.com
US election: What happens if Donald Trump and Joe Biden tie in votes? ANALYSIS The 2016 presidential campaign taught the world one thing: opinion polls can't be trusted.Demographics have changed. Communications have changed...
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:30Published
US election: Five states that will determine Trump v BidenDozens of states have been called in the US presidential election but it is still very much up in the air.Donald Trump claimed Florida in an early win and he's..
New Zealand Herald
Elizabeth Palmer Canadian television journalist
Europe imposes new restrictions as coronavirus surges across continentCoronavirus is surging across Europe, forcing several countries to tighten restrictions. France enters a new national lockdown on Friday, while Germany is..
CBS News
France, Germany announce national lockdowns as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe in record numbersTwo major European countries have announced they will be going into some kind of national lockdown in the coming days. This comes as Europe claims nearly half of..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this