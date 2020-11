DoJ Ups Voter Compliance Monitoring in Michigan Cities Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The Department of Justice has doubled the number of cities in Michigan it will monitor for compliance with federal voting rights laws compared to the 2016 election, Newsweek reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: DoJ Ups #Voter Compliance Monitoring in Michigan Cities #News": https://t.co/YPNSIXOr1L 5 hours ago