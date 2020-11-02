Global  
 

White House, stores prep for US election protests

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
In anticipation of protests related to the 2020 US election, more fencing was added to the perimeter of the White House and businesses in Washington DC are boarding up windows to prevent property damage. (November 2)
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Lively Black Lives Matter protesters dance near the White House as they await the 2020 presidential election results

Lively Black Lives Matter protesters dance near the White House as they await the 2020 presidential election results 01:20

 Lively Black Lives Matter demonstrators gather near the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza on election night (November 3). Hundreds protest and dance in Washington, D.C.

Protesters march in D.C. on election night [Video]

Protesters march in D.C. on election night

Video obtained by Reuters showed protesters marching and singing as they marched down 17th Street in Washington towards Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

US election 2020: Inside the White House on election night

 Breaking with tradition, President Trump held his election party at the White House.
BBC News

US election: Donald Trump prematurely declares 'we did win this election'

 President Donald Trump has declared victory in the US election while numerous states remained too close to call.The President strode to the podium at the White..
New Zealand Herald
President Trump delivers remarks in the White House [Video]

President Trump delivers remarks in the White House

President Trump delivers remarks in the White House

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 08:43Published

Trump falsely claims he won election as millions of votes remain uncounted

 President Trump spoke to a group of supporters at the White House in the early morning hours Wednesday. Mr. Trump rolled off a list of incomplete voting totals..
CBS News

Presidential Election Triggers Protests in D.C., Beverly Hills

 President Trump revving up for a legal battle over the election is already triggering peaceful protests across the country ... and it's feeling like an eerie,..
TMZ.com
Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night [Video]

Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night

Chanting crowds carrying "Black Lives Matter" banners and some dressed in all black apparel held mostly peaceful marches around the downtown area of the nation's capital as the country awaits the results of one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support' [Video]

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC. "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it. The results tonight have been phenomenal," said Donald Trump.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

US election 2020: How the night unfolded [Video]

US election 2020: How the night unfolded

Joe Biden and Donald Trump remain in a close battle for the White House, witha result still unclear as Americans wake up on Wednesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published
US election results: 0600 update - Trump holds key state of Florida [Video]

US election results: 0600 update - Trump holds key state of Florida

A look at the US election results called at 0600 November 4. No states havechanged hands in the race for the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
US election results: 0430 update - race for the White House remains tight [Video]

US election results: 0430 update - race for the White House remains tight

A look at the US election results called at 0430November 4. No states havechanged hands in the race for the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Ivory Coast election: Alassane Ouattara wins amid boycott

 Alassane Ouattara wins a controversial third term in an election marred by protests and clashes.
BBC News

Election Day protests in Seattle result in at least 8 arrests, police say nails put in roadway

 At least eight people were arrested in Seattle as people took to the streets to protest on Election Day, including demonstrators who were leaving nails in a...
FOXNews.com


