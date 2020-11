Mass. governor announces stay-at-home advisory, mask order, restaurant curfew Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that a stay-at-home advisory and a 9:30 p.m. curfew for most businesses will be issued in an effort to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this