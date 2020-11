2020 Daily Trail Markers: On Election Eve, 97 million Americans have already voted Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line because you still have the right to vote. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump votes in Florida



President Donald Trump voted in his adopted home of Florida before hitting the campaign trail for rallies in three swing states on Saturday, joining more than 54 million Americans who have cast early.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this