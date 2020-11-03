Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama compares Trump to a 'two-bit dictator'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday's upcoming election, likening him to strongmen elsewhere in the world. (Nov. 2)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci'

Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci' 01:50

 Campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Atlanta Monday, former U.S. President Barack Obama slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his campaign’s 2020 election "closing argument" was to "fire Dr. Fauci."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

Obama sinks three-pointer while in Mich. for rally

 Barack Obama tweeted a video Saturday of the former president sinking a three-pointer at a school gymnasium in Flint, Michigan. He and Democratic presidential..
USATODAY.com

President Obama Sinks Three-Pointer While Campaigning for Biden in Flint

 Former President Barack Obama couldn’t pass up an opportunity to play some ball...
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Reaction on Trump threat to fire Dr. Fauci

 There was strong reaction Monday to a comment by President Donald Trump at a rally, suggesting he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday's election, as the..
USATODAY.com
Why the 2020 election is unprecedented [Video]

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

As a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records comes to a close, Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn explains what makes this presidential election unlike any other.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published
Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas [Video]

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Buffett Won't Endorse Biden [Video]

Buffett Won't Endorse Biden

Warren Buffett has a history of endorsing candidates for President. He's endorsed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Yet, Business Insider reports that Buffett has not endorsed Joe Biden. The..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump OR Biden: Who is better for India as US President? | Oneindia News [Video]

Trump OR Biden: Who is better for India as US President? | Oneindia News

US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi have publicly shared much bonhomie. Before this, the Modi Obama friendship hit the headlines too when the former us pres became..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published
Barack Obama Joins Joe Biden On Campaign Trail For 1st Time [Video]

Barack Obama Joins Joe Biden On Campaign Trail For 1st Time

CBS4's Michael George reports on the campaign event.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

 OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews

US elections: As rivals launch final campaign, study links 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths to Trump rallies

 President Donald Trump is mounting one final test of whether the massive crowds that often show up at his signature rallies will translate into votes as he...
Mid-Day

COVID Cases Rise; President Trump Hints At Firing Fauci

COVID Cases Rise; President Trump Hints At Firing Fauci Watch VideoConcern is building as COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. and as President Trump increases his attacks on the country’s top infectious disease...
Newsy Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this