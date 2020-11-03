|
Obama compares Trump to a 'two-bit dictator'
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday's upcoming election, likening him to strongmen elsewhere in the world. (Nov. 2)
